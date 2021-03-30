 Skip to main content
Ideas for the new Montana flag
Ideas for the new Montana flag

In addition to adding a gun(s), a new Montana flag should include a dead wolf and the last remaining coal fired power plant. Oh, and we could host a contest to determine how best to represent our state's need to discriminate against all LGBTQ people. No sense leaving this important focus off the flag. One benefit, when out-of-staters see our flag, hopefully they will just leave us alone and not come here (except to receive privileged hunting tags). Perhaps the proceeds from the sale of this new flag could help make up the tax revenue lost by the tax break for the rich. Just a thought.

Marie Bourgeois

Helena

