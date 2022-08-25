Montana’s Republican Party’s efforts to assure a legislative supermajority undermine the principles of a democratic republic. Central is the principle that people are sovereign. Not a particular, narrow group of people, but the people as a whole. In our current partisan frenzy, we seem to have forgotten that popular sovereignty means we all have a say. It does not mean any single group always gets their way.

It also means we all follow the same practices and procedures. Statements about the mechanics of government are subject to a review based on evidence. Hypotheticals don’t count, evidence counts.

Yes, this is an ideal. We don’t always live up to these ideals. But, any effort to bend the operation of government to benefit a particular partisan group needs to be viewed in light of these principles, not unsubstantiated partisan claims. Efforts to structure elections to the benefit of a narrow, self-serving subsection of the community flies in the face of the principles of popular sovereignty.

In an ideal republic, there would be no “safe” seats. Every representative has to consider the full range of public opinion, not the proclivities of a narrow, highly partisan, base. Safe seats and purist politics guarantee extremism.

Ken Taylor,

Helena