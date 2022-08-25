 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ideal republic

  • 0

Montana’s Republican Party’s efforts to assure a legislative supermajority undermine the principles of a democratic republic. Central is the principle that people are sovereign. Not a particular, narrow group of people, but the people as a whole. In our current partisan frenzy, we seem to have forgotten that popular sovereignty means we all have a say. It does not mean any single group always gets their way.

It also means we all follow the same practices and procedures. Statements about the mechanics of government are subject to a review based on evidence. Hypotheticals don’t count, evidence counts.

Yes, this is an ideal. We don’t always live up to these ideals. But, any effort to bend the operation of government to benefit a particular partisan group needs to be viewed in light of these principles, not unsubstantiated partisan claims. Efforts to structure elections to the benefit of a narrow, self-serving subsection of the community flies in the face of the principles of popular sovereignty.

People are also reading…

In an ideal republic, there would be no “safe” seats. Every representative has to consider the full range of public opinion, not the proclivities of a narrow, highly partisan, base. Safe seats and purist politics guarantee extremism.

Ken Taylor,

Helena

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Call a special session

Call a special session

The State of Montana has higher than expected revenues. At the end of the fiscal year in June of this year there is about $1.5 billion surplus…

Cohort excluded from grants

Cohort excluded from grants

Did you know Carroll College had its first cohort of accelerated nursing students graduate on Aug. 12? Probably not, because there was no medi…

We are not going back

We are not going back

Pundits say we will go back to a pre-Roe world, when abortion was prohibited and criminalized. Yet the world has changed since the Roe decision.

Tester has always fought for veterans

Tester has always fought for veterans

It is heartless to believe that our veterans do not deserve every dollar to fight the horrible debilitating diseases they now suffer because someone didn't think they needed protective gear when exposed to toxic chemicals.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News