Once upon a time, when the world and I were younger, I was passing through Helena on my way to a summer job in Glacier. I had a couple of weeks to kill and stopped by Mr. Topper’s wine store, which was then on Custer, and ended up working for him for those few weeks.

We made an unlikely pair. I am fairly described as “scrawny,” a word that has never shared a sentence with Mr. Topper. I once envisioned a video ad with the two of us: with me in the center, taking up a few pixels, and Topper rising behind me, Jupiter-like, encompassing the screen, rising to the rising chords of “Thus Spoke Zarathustra,” that over-the-Topper (!) fanfare from the opening of “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Now, I hear, Mr. Topper is closing his doors. It saddens me that his love of wine and his vast store of wine knowledge will no longer be available to the people of Helena. “Wine among friends,” said Christian Herter, “spreads friendship.” Mr. Topper widened the world of wine for us all, and thereby helped us widen and enrich our friendships.

I will miss you, Mr. Topper. Fare thee well.

Martin Richard

Helena

