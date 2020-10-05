With media flooded with more than $150 million in ads for statewide offices, it’s easy to overlook local candidates, such as the Lewis and Clark County commissioner. The position has direct impact on a wide range of issues affecting our quality of life -- public health, water supply and quality, transportation, wildfire safety, inter-governmental cooperation, and more.

I will be voting for Tom Rolfe, who I know through years of mutual participation in HomeTown Helena. Why? Because Tom has the confidence and maturity to understand two things essential for an elected representative: First, that his life experience gives solid grounds for key values and opinions. And second, that the wide range of issues on which he’ll vote on requires listening to other citizens’ equally valid and differing experience and opinions. In short, Tom has the capacity to learn from and apply the diverse knowledge present in our community — a skill essential to finding creative common ground. From the President on down, that’s what we need.