I support Melinda Reed for commission

Melinda Reed will move Helena forward.

That’s why I am supporting her for the Helena City Commission. She is the one candidate with the lived experiences, knowledge and perspectives needed on our city’s governing body.

She’s a mom of a school-aged child. She’s a triathlete. She led Helena’s Friendship Center through some difficult times and she did the same when called to serve as our interim city manager. She has the energy, optimism and enthusiasm we need on the Helena City Commission right now. Melinda listens and brings people together to solve important issues.

She will work to find sustainable solutions to our housing affordability issues. She will provide a clear vision for our public lands and recreation.

Melinda is innovative and will work to ensure high quality city services. She supports local businesses. Please give her your careful consideration for a seat on the Helena City Commission.

She is a real winner.

Dennis M. Taylor

Helena

