While the chaos at St. Peter's Cancer Treatment Center continues I still stand with Dr. Tom Weiner. I believe he was unfairly removed and that the disruptions to his patients' care is a travesty. And worse, the chaos looks to be in place for the foreseeable future.

Due to personnel issues, HIPAA laws and litigation, it has been difficult to truly understand all that is happening. The CEO's half-truths and spin-filled public statements and letters to patients have been misleadingly unfair as well. I'm confident Dr. Weiner will be able to defend his care decisions in court. Personally, I believe the CEO found a reason to remove Dr. Weiner because he provided welcome primary care services, complimentary to immediate cancer/hematology needs to grateful patients rather than poor patient care. Something to do with moving patients to other St. Peter's Group providers despite their satisfaction with the CTC practices. The hospital's board members seem to agree with this, are prevented from speaking against it, or haven't yet found the courage to do so. Can you imagine what this disruption to their care must feel like to an advanced cancer/hematology patient?