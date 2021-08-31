I hope Biden supporters are happy

I hope the Trump-hating, Biden supporters are pleased with who they selected to run the country. After seven months in charge, here is what they have accomplished. 1. The debacle in Afghanistan: pulling the military out before the civilians, while leaving behind billions of dollars worth of weapons, equipment and technology for the Taliban. Then sending the military back in to evacuate those remaining. And all this despite CIA intel that warned them of the imminent collapse of the Afghan army. And now, bringing in thousands of so-called "allies" that may or not be vetted properly. 2. The invasion of the southern border: allowing COVID carriers, drug smugglers and human traffickers into the country pretty much unchecked, while continuing the closure of our northern border with Canada. 3. Cancelling the Keystone Pipeline: while signing off on the Russian pipeline into Europe, then begging OPEC to increase production to slow the rise of fuel prices. 4. Continuing the padding of unemployment benefits, while thousands of businesses and industries plead for more workers. But, in the end, there is one thing Trillion Dollar Joe does well, and that's give away money, we don't have.