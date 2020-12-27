Howl with me on New Year's Eve

If ever there was a time to show support for all the folks who are providing medical care and comfort during this pandemic, it’s now. Back in April with Montana experiencing very few cases, thousands in Helena let out a nightly howl to demonstrate our solidarity.

Doctors, nurses, public health officials, hospital and nursing home staff, and countless others have been working tirelessly on our behalf. We need to let them know that their efforts matter and are greatly appreciated. The vaccine may be the beginning of the end of this phase of the crisis, but this is far from over. Besides taking all necessary and logical precautions, we need to honor and recognize those who are caring for us.

I’m asking you to join me on Dec. 31 to “howl in” 2021. We all can’t wait for 2020 to be in the rear view mirror, and a community howl is one way to show our gratitude to those that have risked so much for our well being. So when the clock strikes 12 on New Year's Eve, put down your fireworks for 15 seconds and let out a howl to let them know you care.

Matthew Cohn

Helena

