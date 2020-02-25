How low will Trump stoop?
How low will Trump stoop?

Trump poses a clear and present danger to our justice system and our country! He now seeks retribution against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his brother too. This penalty not only includes banishment from the White House but potential punishment by the military as well. My God, how low will he stoop?

So, President Bone Spurs wants the military to punish a highly decorated veteran for following the law because he responded to a legal congressional subpoena and told the truth. And who has Trump's back? None other than Montana's own Sen. Daines and Rep. Gianforte, neither of whom have ever served in the military.

How can Americans who believe in the rule of law, especially our veterans, support this president who flouts the law on an almost daily basis?

Bob Balhiser

Helena

