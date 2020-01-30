How does this make sense?
How does this make sense?

Ted Kaczynski, Rusty Weston and Lloyd Barrus have all at some time been residents of Montana. They have all been diagnosed with a delusional disorder, possibly schizophrenia. None of them accepted treatment and denied treatments for their illnesses and refused medication to control their delusions and hallucinations. They could not be forced to take medications because they had not been proven to be a “danger to themselves or others.” Only after they had taken someone else’s lives are they considered dangerous. After they all killed someone, we can force them to take medication so they can be competent to stand trial and possibly be executed. Will someone please explain to me how this makes sense to their own families and the surviving family members of their victims.

Dr. Gary Mihelish

President of NAMI Helena

