 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How does Rosendale define 'crisis'?
1 comment

How does Rosendale define 'crisis'?

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale stated via Twitter that Democrats are raising false claims of a national crisis. The crisis of which he speaks is the result of a reckless, deluded President Trump who was unable to face election loss and called a co-conspiratorial mob to physically disrupt the ceremonial count of electoral votes in Congress on Jan. 6. The resulting insurrection resulted in loss of life and property in the Capitol and terrified members of Congress who feared for their lives as the mob roamed the Capitol looking for them. Chants of “hang Mike Pence” reverberated throughout the Capitol after President Trump tweeted that the vice president let them down by not stopping the count, which Pence had no authority to do. Not only does a national crisis seem apparent to congressional Democrats, but also to numerous Republicans, the military Joint Chiefs of Staff and many large corporate donors that now decline further campaign donations to those members that objected to the vote count. All state capitals have been put on alert for potential violence; 15,000 National Guard troops have been requested at the nation’s capital. All this leaves me to question your definition of “crisis,” Mr. Rosendale.

Bruce Kuyper

Helena

1 comment
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines has blood on his hands
Letters

Daines has blood on his hands

Sen. Daines has blood on his hands. Along with his Cruz Cabal cronies, he is responsible for the mayhem, destruction, death, injury and endang…

Republicans have two options
Letters

Republicans have two options

I, like most people, was appalled by the rioters taking over the U.S. Capitol building. Violence. All to stop a ceremonial process of counting…

Remember the Oath Breakers
Letters

Remember the Oath Breakers

Remember the names, Matt Rosendale and Steve Daines, the oath breakers from Montana, who sacrificed their souls in support of overturning the …

Concerned by double standard
Letters

Concerned by double standard

I read the guest editorial by Robert Saldin and David Parker stating that Sen. Daines should resign because of the riots in Washington, D.C.

Conservatives showed their hand
Letters

Conservatives showed their hand

Conservatives finally played their hand; they stormed the Capitol and held the country captive. I’ve been in plenty of protests; climate chang…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News