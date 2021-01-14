How does Rosendale define 'crisis'?

Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale stated via Twitter that Democrats are raising false claims of a national crisis. The crisis of which he speaks is the result of a reckless, deluded President Trump who was unable to face election loss and called a co-conspiratorial mob to physically disrupt the ceremonial count of electoral votes in Congress on Jan. 6. The resulting insurrection resulted in loss of life and property in the Capitol and terrified members of Congress who feared for their lives as the mob roamed the Capitol looking for them. Chants of “hang Mike Pence” reverberated throughout the Capitol after President Trump tweeted that the vice president let them down by not stopping the count, which Pence had no authority to do. Not only does a national crisis seem apparent to congressional Democrats, but also to numerous Republicans, the military Joint Chiefs of Staff and many large corporate donors that now decline further campaign donations to those members that objected to the vote count. All state capitals have been put on alert for potential violence; 15,000 National Guard troops have been requested at the nation’s capital. All this leaves me to question your definition of “crisis,” Mr. Rosendale.