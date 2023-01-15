We must stop burning fossil fuels

In the recent article “Extreme weather has cost US more than $1 trillion in the past seven years, the feds report” scientists state that the climate change fingerprints are all over the multitude of extreme weather disasters.

We can halt climate change. We have blanketed the earth with pollution by burning fossil fuels causing heat to be trapped, unable to escape to space.

The good news is we can can stop rising temperatures by switching to clean energy. We must stop burning fossil fuels. The Inflation Reduction Act helps us transition but we need to insure a more rapid change.

A carbon fee with proceeds returned to U.S. households is a climate policy that would reduce carbon emissions throughout the economy without burdening consumers. It will make those IRA carrots even tastier! Take action by calling your members of congress and ask them to support a carbon fee and dividend policy.

Sandra Welgreen M.D., volunteer Citizens’ Climate Lobby Montana,

Helena

How does gun crusading right sleep at night?

Hear, hear for Dr. Mott,

However, it’s only half the population who is apathetic to the gun violence in this country. Every time a shooting occurs, I tell my wife, “thank the Republicans.” I don’t know how the gun crusading right can sleep at night when they stand complicit in nearly every shooting.

For the far right, the Second Amendment stands as a shield to all their deep-seated insecurities and misconceptions. Unfortunately, Republicans and the NRA have successfully pushed their gun agenda so long that Pandora’s box has been cracked wide open and little opportunity now exists to get the genie back in the bottle.

The Republicans hypocritical offers of prayers after a mass shooting makes me ill. How can they offer prayers and thoughts to the victims of families when they stand as at least partially culpable for the carnage they allow to continue.

John Boughton,

Helena