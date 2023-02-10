The Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over Montana last week caused quite a ruckus all over the U.S.

Right wing news media immediately condemned the Biden administration for allowing it in U.S. airspace, and Republican politicians also quickly jumped to criticize.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted that it would never have been allowed to reach the U.S. in the first place if Donald Trump were president; and Montana Sen. Steve Daines went on Fox News to declare that because of the balloon President Biden was failing Americans by projecting weakness on the world stage.

Then, Gen. Glen VanHerck who heads up NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, reported that the balloon was at least the fifth one which had come into U.S. airspace, including at least three during former President Donald Trump’s administration.

It seems imperative that Daines should delve into this matter more deeply, to let Montanans know how the earlier balloons were handled by then-President Trump.

Were they shot down?

Gene Sentz,

Choteau