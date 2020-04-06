How can we help during crisis?
How can we help during crisis?

There has to be more that people can do to help mitigate the current crisis we face. I am talking about our response to COVID-19.

I have heard very little about how those who enjoy more robust health, can help those who truly do need more help to navigate this crisis. I would like to help people beyond simply sitting in my home to ride this crisis out.

I have no doubt there are many more who feel as I do but don't know where to go or whom to ask. What can the "average Joe" do to help our communities battle this disease and crisis?

Rick Fisher

Helena

