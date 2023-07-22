As Mr. Rick Kerr pointed out in the IR Reader's Alley column, we are one of only five states without a sales tax.

Consequently we must look at alternatives to raise tax revenues, such as increasing property taxes, licensing fees, gas taxes, etc.

However, it is factual that the voters of Montana do not want a sales tax, per se.

But what if it were refundable?

The application is very simple: Charge a 31/2% sales tax rate that is totally refundable when we file our Montana tax return.

A chart can be drawn with income on the "Y" axis, and number of dependents on the "X" axis.

Just go to the appropriate box in the chart and see how much was estimated that you paid in sales taxes for the year. This amount will automatically be credited to your Montana tax return when you file your taxes.

Research conducted by the University of Montana estimates that visitors to our great state spent about $5 billion last year.

$5 billion times 31/2% equals $175 million.

And in conclusion, who will not come to our beautiful state because we have a refundable sales tax?

Gene Mallette,

Helena