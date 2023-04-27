At 1 o’clock in the afternoon of April 24, I sat in the chamber gallery of the Montana House of Representatives.

As a taxpaying and a voting citizen of Montana, I wanted to observe my elected representatives and their colleagues do the business of the 68th Legislative Session. I was heartened by the opening proclamation that equated the House of Representatives to, “the house of the people.”

Later in that same session martial law broke out in the gallery when seven Montanans were arrested by riot gear-equipped Montana law enforcement officers, and well over a hundred other taxpaying and voting citizens of Montana were ordered out of the gallery by the Lewis & Clark Sheriff’s Office. Their offense was to protest the questionable boycott, led by the Speaker of the House Matt Regier and his Republican automatons, of a fellow representative.

If indeed the House of Representatives is the “house of the people,” it is controlled by an alien force who seem to all belong to the Republican Party.

Paul Pacini,

Helena