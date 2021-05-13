 Skip to main content
House chair auction was outrageous and self-serving
House chair auction was outrageous and self-serving

I did not realize that the Montana Legislature has sole oversight regarding the disposition of Montana historical artifacts. Did I miss a story regarding disposition of the historical chairs in, or companion to, legislation in the 2019 Legislative Session appropriating funds for the new replacement chairs? I knew nothing about the disposition of said chairs until an after-the-fact story in the IR (5/11/21).

The participation in the silent auction for the chairs was provided to current and past lawmakers only. Both Republicans and Democrats should be deeply ashamed and held accountable in some way for such an outrageous, self-centered, self-indulgent action! Lawmakers are meant to serve the citizens of Montana, not themselves, regardless of the lame excuses provided by the House chief clerk, including efficiency to allegedly benefit Montana taxpayers, etc. (I could go on.) Where does the Montana Historical Society fit in all this? Museums throughout Montana? More legislative power grab? So incredibly disappointing. Please read the IR story if you have not.

Brian Garrity

Helena

