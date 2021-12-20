 Skip to main content
Hospital CEO should apologize

The CEO of St. Peter’s Health took a cheap shot at the Independent Record and should apologize.

The comment by CEO Wade Johnson: “If you’ve seen the Independent Record articles about Dr. Bigger, please know that common media tactics like polarizing headlines encourage clicks and sell newspapers.”

What the IR did was report facts of significant interest to the Helena community. Johnson identified no factual errors in the IR’s reporting, suggesting he was simply unhappy that the newspaper disclosed facts he didn’t want people to know.

The equivalent might be if we said: “St. Pete’s likes it when people get really sick because then they make more money.”

The IR did just what a newspaper is supposed to do. And right now, I’d say the IR has more credibility than Wade Johnson.

William Kronholm

Helena

