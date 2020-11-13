Hoping for the best under new state leadership

There is a new website recruiting state government department heads under new GOP rule titled "Serve Montana" (servemontana.com).
This reminds me of a “Twilight Zone” episode where beings from beyond Earth disclose their desire “to serve man,” with the problem being the mantra was actually the title of a cookbook for culinary ways to eat all humans on the planet. Let's hope the state doesn't suffer too much under leadership that rejects science and facts over fantasy and fiction.
Jeff Havens
Helena
