I have been riding my bicycle across Montana, wow, this place is beautiful.

The sun sets under the clouds, engulfing the sky in a blaze of gold and purple, stretching across the sage and clover landscape while the untamed Yellowstone River roars below me. I'll be honest, I sleep past sunrise, make myself breakfast and head towards more food and water.

I eat oatmeal, raisins, peanut-butter, apples, milk and V8. Every few days, I run out and am left with empty containers of various sizes and materials, along with an assortment of fruit stickers from. I toss them on the side of the road, it's really an insignificant amount of trash for one person to make. Same with water bottles, I try to drink tap water, but most people say it tastes funny. I've seen the gallon jugs along the highway, what's a few more?

I have hopes for Held v. Montana, maybe one day our governments will see that clean food, water and air are included in the life part of "life, liberty, and happiness." Until then, I'm just passing through and don't really have to care about the way I leave Montana, it's only one state, after all.

Carl Schwope,

Boston, Massachusetts