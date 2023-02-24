Hooray for the Hibbards!

After reading the pieces by two different generations of the family in the IR Feb. 21, I was thrilled to think that we have families like the Hibbards who chose a conservation easement as a tool to plan for the management of their ranch.

That they are teaching the next generations in the ways of managing their livestock and vegetation resource so the ranch can thrive over time and remain in family ownership.

Those of us who care about family agriculture operations, open space and wildlife habitat are lucky to have the Hibbards in our community. And, oh yeah, how about those burgers at the Old Salt that they and the Mannix family (another family with a conservation easement) put out?

Jerry Wells,

Helena