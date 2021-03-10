 Skip to main content
Honoring our heroes
My heroes are the men and women who deliver safe and reliable drinking water to my home. They are the city workers who pick up my trash and provide opportunities for recycling. They are the people who collect, treat and safely discharge my not-so-sanitary household wastes. And they are the public health professionals who impose burning restrictions and alert us when the air is unsafe to breathe.

Thanks to them, we no longer need to worry about water-borne diseases like cholera, typhoid fever and dysentery or diseases carried by garbage-attracting rats and their fleas, like plague. Thanks to them, the air we breathe and our groundwater aquifers are cleaner and the Missouri River is less polluted for our downstream neighbors in Great Falls. My tax dollars are well spent, thank you very much.

In this time of a global pandemic, let this be a reminder to those who champion policies that ignore science and allow free enterprise to override sound measures to public health.

Loren Bahls

Helena

