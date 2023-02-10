Our honorable legislators have many bills to consider.

In order to help clarify their thinking in regard to the bill seeking to limit the teaching of science to established facts, I offer this quote from a book on meteorites by Tim Gregory, a geologist-turned cosmochemist.

“(Skepticism) and exceptionally high standards of consistent, reproducible evidence lie at the heart of the scientific enterprise. All scientific hypotheses are put through a rigorous set of checks and balances. Ideas are debated freely in writing through journal papers and in person annual conferences and meetings, and only those that can withstand the full scrutiny of the collective scientific mindset survive.”

To characterize scientific inquiry as mere speculation is clearly a rather poor appreciation of “a rigorous set of checks and balances” that should be honored.

Tom Larson,

Helena