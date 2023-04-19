Rob Natelson’s op-ed (IR April 14) regarding the Montana Constitution is a classic lesson in how to argue with a straw man and lose the debate.

Natelson accomplished that result because he argued with something that Marc Racicot did not say, while he failed to engage the things that Racicot actually said.

Marc Racicot did not suggest that the Montana Constitution was a perfect document. Nor did he suggest that amendments were inappropriate. Rather, he implied that amendments should resolve legitimate concerns.

Racicot specifically challenged the amendments that are under consideration by the Legislature. Natelson did not address the merits of those proposals.

Instead, he reiterated his critique of the citizen’s decision to ratify the Constitution. Then, he listed several issues that he considers flaws in the Constitution — none of which are relevant to the current conversation.

Natelson did agree with Racicot on the need for civil discourse. But, civil discourse requires a level of honesty that was not evident in Natelson’s op-ed.

If this op-ed is an example of Natelson’s scholarship, I’m not convinced that the published article he referenced will be worth reading.

John Mundinger,

Helena