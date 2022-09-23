Homeowners left dealing with rogue bears

My elderly father and mother on Birdseye have a bear problem. After several weeks of apple tree raids (and huge defecations) he’s now breaking into covered trash cans. Dad retired from the Fish, Wildlife and Parks after 30 years as a warden and Chief Pilot. We know once a bear starts breaking into garbage cans, it’s more than a nuisance, it’s a danger to the neighborhood and needs to be relocated ASAP. Headquarters FW&P completely blew dad off, telling him the bear was his problem. Boy, has this place changed since he worked there! The old policy was a warden was assigned until the problem resolved. Dad, approaching his 89th birthday is not really in a position to handle a nightly raiding bear. It’s sad to see a good organization lose their focus on real priorities and leave homeowners on their own to “deal” with rogue black bears. Sign me disgusted,