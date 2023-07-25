I currently live in Seattle but I grew up in Helena and I’m alarmed to hear of this camp located in a pristine outdoor recreation area. Helena has a beautiful hiking and biking area up Oro Fino Gulch that brings tourism dollars to Helena.

Living in Seattle for over 20 years I have seen the homeless camps destroy this once beautiful city. I offer this caution to city officials, homeless camps start fires! Statistics claim as many as five fires a day are responded to by fire crews in Seattle city limits, blackened trees surround I-5 as you drive through the city, replacing the once green conifers.

Look at data from Portland and San Francisco, you will find similar numbers. A homeless camp in Oro Fino Gulch during fire season is a danger to all hikers/bikers as well as residents living in Oro Fino, Davis and Grizzly Gulch.

Brett Dearing,

Seattle