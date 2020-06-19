Hold Trump accountable

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In each month's issue, Rural Montana Magazine (Electric Coop Association) asks our congressional delegation topical questions. June's question was "In view of the controversy surrounding China and COVID-19, how does the U.S. navigate trade relations with China?"

Rep. Gianforte responded, "We must hold China accountable ... After the outbreak began, China covered up the extent and severity of the virus. The Chinese Communist Party silenced scientists and doctors, and America has paid the price."

I believe that's all true. But shouldn't we also hold President Trump accountable for doing the exact same thing? His defenders would no doubt argue that he was simply just trying to protect the economy. I imagine the Chinese government might make the same argument.

While I think President Trump was correct in leaving most COVID containment decisions to individual states, it's unconscionable that he encouraged demonstrators to demand premature and dangerous re-openings in states where governors had bravely imposed difficult but effective contagion prevention measures.

While I am in no way downplaying the severe hardships many Montanans faced complying with those orders, we can thank Gov. Bullock (and those who complied) for making Montana the safest state in the nation.