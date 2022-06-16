Hold gun manufacturers, sellers liable

Background checks, armed teachers, locked school doors, etc. This is nonsense.
We simply need to hold the manufacturer/sellers liable for their customer killing us.
Overnight, sales of military equipment to minors would grind to a halt. Not because of some unnecessary federal bureaucracy, but because of the free market.
Manufacturers/sellers will think twice about what they market.
No different than the manufacturers/sellers of asbestos.
The world would be a safer place.
You are not safer because you own a more lethal weapon than me.
If so, America would be the safest place in the world.
And my son would not be dead.
Daren Moog,
Helena