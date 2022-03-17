 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Historic step toward world preservation

If you think gasoline is expensive, try war. Biden's economic war against Russia is a distant second to diplomacy, treaties, and cooperation but at least it's not WW2.5 or WWIII. Cost? Compare the recently passed annual Defense Authorization of roughly $770 billion with Biden's requested $14 billion for Ukraine. Biden's approach to war includes a motivator that addresses humanity's biggest threat ever: global heating. Instead of throwing blood and treasure into burn pits of another hot war, Biden wants a huge shift toward electric vehicles, extensive buildings weatherization, and more clean energy via wind and solar. These goals enable America to reject fossil fuel imports while taking actions limiting earth's heating. The EU's announcement to cut Russian methane imports by 2/3rds by January, 2023 and set 2030 as their date to be free of fossil fuels parallels American efforts to economically stop Putin's invasion. It's impossible to exactly predict the consequences of a collapsed Russian economy and coordinated financial sanctions imposed by America, Canada, Britain, Japan, and the EU, but not immediately resorting to another destructive military war is a historic step toward world preservation. Leading ally nations to adopt clean energy while rejecting dictatorial fossil fuels blackmail is smart.

Robert Filipovich

Helena

