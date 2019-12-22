{{featured_button_text}}
Ball is spotted on the one-yard line going in, opposing teams digging deep in the final moments of a high school football game. Nets strung up high as volleyball rivals prepare to play, the squeak of basketball shoes and the swish of nets marks the opening of basketball season. These are just a few of many high school sports that contribute to the development of students. Schools nationwide should encourage the participation in high school sports because they teach many important life lessons such as teamwork, perseverance, and work ethic.

Many high school sports are team sports that emphasize the importance of teamwork. This skill makes athletes work together effectively to win and compete. This skill is also important to learn and apply in the workplace and can help that athlete be successful.

In addition to teamwork, high school sports teach perseverance as well. Perseverance is a necessity when it comes to life because there will be times of struggle that people need to persevere through. In high school sports, there are many times of struggle like playing from behind, injuries, etc. Perseverance can be a skill applied to both life and sport.

Finally, high school sports encourage a hard work ethic that is also very important in life. A hard work ethic will pay off big time later in work and life. By working hard, possibilities of improved work benefits such as raises, more vacation time, etc. Increase that in turn will make life a lot easier and enjoyable.

High school sports teach many valuable lessons, all of which can be applied to life. These lessons learned in high school such as work ethic, teamwork and perseverance will go a long way in achieving a happy life.

Ryan Beatty

Helena

