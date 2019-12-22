Ball is spotted on the one-yard line going in, opposing teams digging deep in the final moments of a high school football game. Nets strung up high as volleyball rivals prepare to play, the squeak of basketball shoes and the swish of nets marks the opening of basketball season. These are just a few of many high school sports that contribute to the development of students. Schools nationwide should encourage the participation in high school sports because they teach many important life lessons such as teamwork, perseverance, and work ethic.
Many high school sports are team sports that emphasize the importance of teamwork. This skill makes athletes work together effectively to win and compete. This skill is also important to learn and apply in the workplace and can help that athlete be successful.
In addition to teamwork, high school sports teach perseverance as well. Perseverance is a necessity when it comes to life because there will be times of struggle that people need to persevere through. In high school sports, there are many times of struggle like playing from behind, injuries, etc. Perseverance can be a skill applied to both life and sport.
Finally, high school sports encourage a hard work ethic that is also very important in life. A hard work ethic will pay off big time later in work and life. By working hard, possibilities of improved work benefits such as raises, more vacation time, etc. Increase that in turn will make life a lot easier and enjoyable.
You have free articles remaining.
High school sports teach many valuable lessons, all of which can be applied to life. These lessons learned in high school such as work ethic, teamwork and perseverance will go a long way in achieving a happy life.
Ryan Beatty
Helena
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I don't disagree with what Ryan is saying but the sports DO NOT have to be part of the school system. Just look at the countries that outperform the US academically and you'll find that sports are not part of their school system.
Sports divert resources that could go to achieving better academic goals. Sports distract from the school's academic mission with time out of class for participants and coaches not to mention time wasted in ridiculous "pep" assemblies. The emphasis on sports teaches students that success in sports is more important that academic achievement. Just look at how many trophy cases exist for sports vs. academics.
And let's not forget that in many/most schools, it is only a minority of students who participate in sports anyway.
Here's an article that does a good job addressing the problem:
The Case Against High-School Sports
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.