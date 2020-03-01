High praise for Sen. Mitt Romney
High praise for Sen. Mitt Romney

I am completely amazed how any Republican senator can stand upright in the absence of a "backbone" (this includes our Sen. Daines).

Courage is defined as: "mental or moral strength to venture, persevere, and withstand danger, fear, or difficulty". This trait is sadly lacking in our government today. Each senator took an oath to defend the Constitution against enemies both foreign and domestic, and to be a impartial juror in this impeachment process. Only one fulfilled that oath -- Mitt Romney.

The Senate, directed by the White House, totally disregarded factual evidence as presented by the House Managers and acquitted the president as he (Trump) demanded. History will remember this Senate with disdain and the senators who disgraced themselves by ignoring the fact that no one is above the law, not even the president.

Mitt Romney chose the most politically painful path but has secured a place in history as one who believes "facts" matter and "truth" will prevail.

We the people should demand from our senators and president the behavior modeled by Sen. Romney.

Wayne Dillavou

Helena

