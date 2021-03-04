Helping Grand is a Helena stimulus package

The ultimate pay it forward. Montana Radio Company’s owners Angela, Kevin and Tyler had a great idea in the fall to share some of their good fortune from the political season with the Helena community by creating the Helping Grand. On the surface it looks like a radio promotion for a listener to win a thousand dollars in cash and prizes, but it became so much more. It was a Helena stimulus package. Montana Radio Company purchased over $20,000 of local gift certificates. It wasn’t about asking the businesses to donate, it was all about helping them during the pandemic. Two amazing things happened. Other businesses joined in and added a grand just to keep the program going. Over $70,000 in gift certificates and cash has been given to people in Helena to help them through the pandemic. In turn it also put people in the stores spending. Winners told me they had discovered businesses new to them and plus an opportunity to support their old favorites. Thank you, Montana Radio Company, for the great idea and thank you Helena for once again showing us a little bit of generosity goes a long way.