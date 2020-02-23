I hung a Moms Demand Action poster on my fence and it drew the attention of a neighbor who sent me an anonymous letter. The author asked” What are your self defense tactics? You are advertising that your house is a place that will make you a victim. You are a gun free zone.”

While I appreciate the sender’s concern, Moms Demand Action does not mean a home is a gun free zone. It means that any guns in the home are being taken care of in a SMART manner. Secure all guns and ammunition in your home and vehicles. Model responsible behavior around guns. Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes. Recognize the risks of teen suicide and tell your peers to be SMART! Watch for informational programs coming to a school near you.

The letter went on to describe their fear of active Mexican drug cartels in Helena. Women in America are 16 times more likely to be shot and killed than women in other developed countries, mostly by their partners, not by drug cartels.

I lost a daughter that way.

Be SMART. Help stop the violence.

Susan DeBree

Helena

