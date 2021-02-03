Dr. Weiner's ethics, integrity and devoted faith are his personal compass. It is a rare & special calling to be an Oncologist/Hematologist. They deal with life & death daily. They deal with family members that wish to see all measures done to save their loved ones, when the patient’s choice is to die with dignity & no extreme measures. They must balance treatments based on not just the disease but also how the individual patient responds or handles each treatment. Treatment is aggressive. It is not pleasant to go through or to watch those you care about suffer. When it works and tumors shrink or a patient goes into remission, everyone celebrates. Sadly, it doesn’t always work that way. Patients die. Family members grieve & sometimes look for someone to blame. Sadly, the doctor who managed all this can become an easy target. We Stand With Dr. Tom Weiner and against CEO Wade Johnson who is doing everything in his power to destroy our beloved Dr. Weiner for his own power and monetary gain. Bottom line, patient care is not being made a priority at SPH CTC currently. This is unacceptable. Help save our community hospital, help save Dr. Weiner!