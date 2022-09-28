Help plant trees Saturday

Growing Friends of Helena has been raising money to plant trees in public places around the Helena area since 1990. We’ve averaged planting 100 trees per year, creating a more beautiful community. Planting trees creates more shade, lowers temperatures, and helps clean the air.
Join Growing Friends of Helena Saturday, Oct. 1, at 9 a.m. to plant more than 50 trees along Benton Avenue’s walking trail by the Bill Roberts Golf Course, who have been kind enough to provide the water to assure that these trees will benefit generations to come. This planting will enhance the trail for a more pleasant walking and driving experience that also increases the safety of using this pathway as a barrier to the cars that pass by. Holes will be pre-augered, making for an easier planting experience. Bring your shovels, gloves, and friends! Park in the lot at the entrance to Bill Roberts Golf Course.
Find Growing Friends of Helena on Facebook or on the web. Your help in this planting or donations to our organization will help us create a more livable community for years in the future. Tax deductible contributions can be made to PO Box 709, Helena MT 59624; and tax credits can be earned by contributing to our endowment with the Montana Community Foundation at 406-594-7862. Call us at 406-443-1054 for more information.
Rob Freistadt, treasurer,
Growing Friends of Helena