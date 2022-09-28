Help plant trees Saturday

Join Growing Friends of Helena Saturday, Oct. 1, at 9 a.m. to plant more than 50 trees along Benton Avenue’s walking trail by the Bill Roberts Golf Course, who have been kind enough to provide the water to assure that these trees will benefit generations to come. This planting will enhance the trail for a more pleasant walking and driving experience that also increases the safety of using this pathway as a barrier to the cars that pass by. Holes will be pre-augered, making for an easier planting experience. Bring your shovels, gloves, and friends! Park in the lot at the entrance to Bill Roberts Golf Course.