Help needed with water bill

I just got a letter from the water company for $1,229.74 for water for the pet cemetery. The water company said to expect another bill for the same amount as they just read the meters. Needless to say there is no way I can pay this bill. Apparently when the timer was set it was for a longer time than we used to use. Don’t know what happened. Water company wants over $400 plus the amount of monthly bill and it has to be paid within three months. So folks please save cans for me, lots of them. I’m looking at about $2,500 owed to the water company. Otherwise the water will be shut off. Hate to see that as we all worked so hard to get it where it is now. I was paying a little over $300 before and that was a struggle, but it was always paid. Now to come up with $2,500 is impossible. We have run across problems in the past but we all worked together and got through it. Can we get through this setback? Bless you all. To donate aluminum cans, take them to Pacific Steel & Recycling in Helena and ask for the funds to be added to the Arley Burt Loving Friends Pet Haven cemetery account.