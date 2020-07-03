Help law enforcement do the best job
Help law enforcement do the best job

As a former law enforcement officer with close to 30 years of experience, I felt compelled to write this letter. After following the tragic events in our country over the last couple of months, it is very assuring to know our sheriff and commissioners have taken a positive approach to the public’s concerns.

Sheriff Dutton has explained his position with the training of his officers, especially in the use of deadly force. Our commissioners are very concerned about the public’s thoughts on policing. As well they should. They have asked the sheriff what his approach is to those concerns, which he has explained very clearly. I had the pleasure of working as a volunteer for Sheriff Dutton, and saw first-hand his professionalism toward the public and always standing behind his men.

As we follow these tragic events, we see that law enforcement does not always make the right decision, but we find this on any job. Let us remember that the police sometimes only have a split-second to make a decision. And being human, sometimes it is the wrong one. Our police try to make a safe place to live, let us do our best to help them do the best job.

Wayne Smeaton

Helena

