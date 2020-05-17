Help get renewable energy initiative on the ballot
0 comments

Help get renewable energy initiative on the ballot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

Montana voters, our secretary of state has just approved a new, safe process to put an initiative for affordable renewable energy on the fall ballot!

Initiative I-187 provides solid goals for affordable renewable energy, supports fossil fuel industry employees and their communities, and reduces restrictions on locally produced power.

The S.O.S decision allows you to: 1) go to our website “mtcares.org,” 2) click the “How to Sign” tab at the top and follow the instructions to print the I-187 petition and verification form, 3) get household registered voters to safely sign the petition, then 4) complete the verification form and mail both to your county election office. You no longer need to have the forms notarized.

Because of the pandemic, volunteers are no longer able to gather signatures in public places, but your voice can be heard. Act now to ensure renewable energy does not slip away in the pandemic.

Susan DeBree

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Raph Graybill has my vote
Letters

Raph Graybill has my vote

The choice in the Democratic primary for attorney general is Raph Graybill, Gov. Bullock’s chief legal counsel. Raph is the most exciting pers…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News