Help fix our broken government

We no longer have a two-party political system. We have two warring factions. The McConnells and Schumers spend time and energy outmaneuvering their opponents rather than finding the ways of making life better among all citizens.

Rather than focusing on seeking advancements of our economic and political systems our politicians focus on raising money, retaining power.

What if voters were given the opportunity to choose our leaders based on their knowledge and integrity, not on the money they raise for campaigns?

What if voting were a responsibility of, even a requirement for citizenship, not an option?

To paraphrase the musical: That’s right folks, we got trouble right here in the Shining City on a Hill. We got Trouble with a capital “T” which rhymes with “P” which stands for Power Politics, “Putin Propaganda,” Pork barrow Profiteering, and Politicizing all Parts of government.

If you value our democratic form of government, please join the growing legions of Americans working to get the “P”s out of governing. Help register voters. Help provide voter education. Help find well informed, honest, candidates for office at all levels of government and support their efforts to change our governmental system for the good of all citizens.

Galen McKibben

Helena

