P-EBT has far-reaching benefits that extend beyond the immediate impact on individual students.

By reducing food insecurity and ensuring access to nutritious meals, we contribute to the overall health of our communities. By investing in P-EBT, Montana can help break the cycle of poverty and create a stronger, more resilient future for all.

Additionally, P-EBT funding aligns with Montana’s commitment to educational equity. It provides necessary support to students who face systemic barriers and economic disadvantages.

By addressing food insecurity, we remove one of the significant obstacles that hinder students from marginalized backgrounds from reaching their full potential. P-EBT funding demonstrates a dedication to leveling the playing field and creating equal opportunities for all students, regardless of their socio-economic status.

I urge Gov. Gianforte to consider the importance of funding for the P-EBT program in 2023. By investing in this critical initiative, we prioritize the well-being and success of our students, foster educational equity, and build a stronger future for our state.

I encourage you to advocate for robust funding for P-EBT, ensuring that no child goes hungry and that all students have the opportunity to thrive academically and personally.

Thank you for your commitment on behalf of Montana’s future.

Emily Petersen,

Helena