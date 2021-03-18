Help and support cancer and blood disorder patients

I was disheartened to read the Feb. 24, Update to the Community Winter 2021 edition from St. Peter's Health. The People First initiative is not addressing patient experience and satisfaction with services rendered. The initiative protects employees. The People First Tiger Team emphasizes employee experience.

While I realize SPH is a business, I do not understand why it is not patient focused. It is a hospital. Either the board members are not allowed to address the calamitous result of the firing of Dr. Weiner, and currently, the resignation of CTC staff - OR - they simply are indifferent to patient experience. I find the SPH Chaplains’ lack of response to the "Patient Stories" binder reprehensible.

The board members of the Board of Directors (BOD) and Outcomes Committee (OC) are equally culpable in their lack of action. Some BOD board members have served from six to 10 years. Unacceptable under the current community outcry regarding Dr. Weiner and the now, unrecognizable CTC. Some OC members have served up to eight years. The SPH career ladder has a deficit of empathy, compassion and are numb to patient experiences. Additionally, The Medical Center Operating Board has members that have served more than four years.