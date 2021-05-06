Helena's giving means so much to all of us

Thank you, Helena!

After last year's incredible Greater Helena Gives campaign, that was all that ran through my mind for at least a month. As we gear up for Greater Helena Gives 2021 (starting on May 6 and ending May 7!), I can't help but feel that surge of gratitude once again.

Our nonprofit, the Ironhorse Consortium for Young Musicians, expected to raise a few hundred dollars last May. The community instead provided us with nearly $1,700 to support our work with young musicians! Suddenly we had the ability to offer additional services and programs to students struggling through the pandemic. Our organization was able to keep moving forward because of the generosity of the people of Helena.

On behalf of our students and all the nonprofit organizations in town, I once again offer thanks. Your giving means so much to all of us, Helena.

Please visit https://www.greaterhelenagives.org/ if you want to participate this year or learn more about all the organizations that benefit from your donations.

Kevin Cleary

Executive Director

Ironhorse Consortium for Young Musicians

