Helena would be lucky to have Noel on school board
0 comments

Helena would be lucky to have Noel on school board

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

To the citizens of Helena,

Now, more than ever, we reflect on the importance of our schools, our educators, school administrators and the decisions of the school board in order to meet the current challenges facing students and families.

As a school administrator I came to know Chris Noel through our shared work at BetterLesson. This organization brings together experts in the education field, from across the country, in order to support high quality education for all. It was immediately evident to me how passionate Chris was about our schools and our students, both in her community and across the country. She has extensive experience in all levels of education, which is invaluable experience that she would bring to the Helena school board. Chris is skilled at systematic thinking, open to discussions and dialogue in order to understand all voices and perspectives, fiscally responsible and prioritizes access to high quality education for all.

I cannot think of a more qualified candidate for the Helena school board. Any community would be incredibly lucky to have her supporting their students and educators.

Sarah Allison, M.Ed

School Administrator & Adjunct Professor of Education

Houston, Texas

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tom Rolfe deserves your vote
Letters

Tom Rolfe deserves your vote

We have been residents of Montana for over 20 years, 16 of which have been spent in Helena. During that time we have come to know Tom Rolfe as…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News