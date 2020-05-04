Helena would be lucky to have Noel on school board

To the citizens of Helena,
Now, more than ever, we reflect on the importance of our schools, our educators, school administrators and the decisions of the school board in order to meet the current challenges facing students and families.
As a school administrator I came to know Chris Noel through our shared work at BetterLesson. This organization brings together experts in the education field, from across the country, in order to support high quality education for all. It was immediately evident to me how passionate Chris was about our schools and our students, both in her community and across the country. She has extensive experience in all levels of education, which is invaluable experience that she would bring to the Helena school board. Chris is skilled at systematic thinking, open to discussions and dialogue in order to understand all voices and perspectives, fiscally responsible and prioritizes access to high quality education for all.
I cannot think of a more qualified candidate for the Helena school board. Any community would be incredibly lucky to have her supporting their students and educators.
Sarah Allison, M.Ed
School Administrator & Adjunct Professor of Education
Houston, Texas
