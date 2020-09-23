Helena Valley zoning opposition is nonpartisan

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A lot of people think that opposition to Lewis and Clark County's proposed zoning plan is mostly from conservative Republican and right-leaning folk. The reality is is that people of all political and ideological backgrounds have reason to oppose this plan. The plan is poorly written and disregards massive social and economic effects that it will have on all people.

Regardless of what party you are a member of or what you believe about other issues there really is no good reason for anyone to support this plan. It is unfortunate that this plan has been cast as an ideological issue. The reality of good land-use planning and good public policy is that it should listen to all people and their needs.

Property owners should have their property rights respected. People should have access to affordable housing and hence social justice and equity. The environment should be protected. And most importantly the policy should be transparently welcoming of all people regardless of their background. However the current proposed plan does not achieve those goals instead it excludes people from this conversation and hurts all Helena residents.

Bridget Holland

Helena

