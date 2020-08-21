 Skip to main content
Helena Valley needs zoning
Helena Valley needs zoning to protect the rights of existing residents. Without limitations on the creation of new lots, residents will be adversely affected by additional traffic on inadequate roads, by new wells in inadequate aquifers, by more wastewater discharges in sensitive places. More homes in wildfire prone places will put volunteer firefighters at greater risk. And more development in flood prone areas is irresponsible. New lots should be allowed only if the applicant proves that none of these constraints is present or that they can be mitigated. The county needs to fulfill its obligation to protect public health, safety, and welfare.

Dick Thweatt

Helena

