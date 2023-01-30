Helena Symphony is a bright spot in a dark world

Illegal wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Russia obliterates another section of Ukraine.

Famine, strife, slaughter, plague in Africa. Korea threatens nuclear obliteration. More Indigenous women go missing. Fentanyl claims more young lives. Another, almost daily now, mass shooting. Governments appear tyrannical if not totally ineffectual.

Not too difficult for anyone attuned to world affairs to become disillusioned, despondent and downright depressed at times.

Then, one attends a performance of the Helena Symphony.

And suddenly, if even for just a few brief hours, hearts are elevated, minds are enthralled, joy is manifest, and hope is rekindled. Such is the gift of extraordinary music.

So, to Mr. Allan R. Scott, and every member of the symphony and its entire organization, I would like to express my deepest gratitude.

Thank you.

Larry Finch,

Helena