Helena supports school resource officers

Regarding Commissioner Heather O’Loughlin’s opinion “We must make evidence-based decisions to support community safety” printed in the July 15, 2020, IR, it goes to show she has already made up her mind on an issue that is still supposedly on the table for public input and discussion. I wholeheartedly agree in using evidence to make responsible decisions for the City of Helena. However, Commissioner O’Loughlin decided to selectively use data supporting her opinion, not evidence-based facts, as one would expect from a city commissioner.

Commissioner O’Loughlin has obviously not done any deep digging into the statistics she provided, because if that had happened, the facts would show a different picture from the one she is trying to paint in regard to how our wonderful school district and outstanding law enforcement personnel in the Helena community treat all of our valued students. Commissioner O’Loughlin needs to set aside her robust negative bias toward law enforcement and open her eyes to see that the great majority of this community wants the school resource officers in our schools.