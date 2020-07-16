Helena should be adding more police
Helena should be adding more police

Although we aren't residents of the city of Helena, we are residents of East Helena, and therefore what affects Helena, affects us.

The recent decision by the Helena City Commission to even consider withholding $300,000.00 from the Helena Police Department is alarming and unbelievable!! Due to recent debacle within the East Helena Police Department, we have been relying on the Helena police, the sheriff's department and the highway patrol to help with any criminal incidents. So this cost and personnel position cutting will definitely affect us also.

What appalls us most is the incredible short-sightedness of these actions, which are an obvious knee-jerk reaction to the recent tragedies in our news. But it is completely illogical to hold the police force of Helena responsible. You have only to watch the news or read the newspaper to be aware of the crime situation in our own areas which need more police rather than a reduction in force. We believe that the commission is acting in gross error and judgement by making these cuts and that there will be widespread negative repercussions if this decision is left in place.

Eric and Trudy Erickson

East Helena

