Helena should adopt clean energy resolution

Evidence has overwhelmingly identified carbon-based fuels as a leading cause of climate change. The increasingly long and severe forest fires materializing in our western states were predicted by many climate-change models. As fire seasons intensify, folks susceptible to respiratory illness are at greater risk for being hospitalized. For example, respiratory health issues have already been increasing in children, the elderly and our economically challenged community members. As an RN, I have seen this firsthand. Hydrocarbon extraction and combustion increase demand on our health care system.