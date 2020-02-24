Helena should adopt clean energy resolution
Helena should adopt clean energy resolution

Evidence has overwhelmingly identified carbon-based fuels as a leading cause of climate change. The increasingly long and severe forest fires materializing in our western states were predicted by many climate-change models. As fire seasons intensify, folks susceptible to respiratory illness are at greater risk for being hospitalized. For example, respiratory health issues have already been increasing in children, the elderly and our economically challenged community members. As an RN, I have seen this firsthand. Hydrocarbon extraction and combustion increase demand on our health care system.

Proactively reducing and preventing greenhouse gas production to lessen the burden of a changing climate is widely regarded as being far more economical than reactionary spending to deal with the effects of climate change. I applaud the Helena City Commission’s consideration of a resolution committing Helena to the goal of 100% clean, renewable electricity by 2030. Adoption of the resolution is the right thing to do for our community’s health.

Aaron Gams

Helena

