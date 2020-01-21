I think parking downtown should be included in our taxes if you live in the city limits. All the city residents should get a parking pass that is specific for certain parking areas in downtown. I feel that living in the city, part of your taxes should go to parking structures and parking lots. The tax money should also help pay for maintenance and security of the downtown area. If you live outside the city limits, you will have to pay for parking when you go downtown. If you choose to live outside the city limits, your taxes should be lower, and you should pay to park in the downtown area.
Although, living outside of the city limit because you will only pay for the parking as needed. When you live in the city limits, you are taxed on parking even if you don’t use the parking downtown.
When I travel to other cities, we always must pay to park downtown. This should be the same for visitors coming to our downtown location. Having the out-of-town people pay for parking will help keep some of the cost and taxes down for our local people. Downtown areas need to have plenty of parking and have areas where people feel safe to leave their cars. Tax dollars and parking fees from non-city residents should help make this plan work for the city of Helena.
Mason Bianchini
Helena
